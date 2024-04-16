x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

IPL and Political fever impacts Telugu Cinema

Published on April 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation
image
Nara Lokesh’s US Visit Aims to Attract Major Investments to Andhra Pradesh
image
Telangana Police Raid Hyderabad Janwada Farmhouse
image
YS Jagan’s Family Property Dispute and Sister’s Safety!

IPL and Political fever impacts Telugu Cinema

Spread the love

Summer 2024 has been quite dull and dry as there are no films featuring stars. Tillu Square has performed well and the film is the first blockbuster for summer. IPL has been impacting the footfalls of evening and night shows all over. All the recent releases fell flat. There is a political wave in Andhra Pradesh with the state heading for Assembly and Parliament polls. At this time, the producers are rethinking about their releases and are pushing their films to a later date. A bunch of April releases are now pushed to the last week of May and June.

Allari Naresh’s Aa Okkati Adakku and Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari are the notable releases in summer for now. Dil Raju’s Love Me is postponed and several other films are pushed. This is only because of the IPL fever and the political heat in Telugu states. Summer 2024 is expected to end up on a dull note as there is no film of star releasing in the holiday season.

Next Jagan’s Manifesto Dilemma: A Closer Look Previous One more teaser from Pushpa: The Rule
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True

Latest

image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation
image
Nara Lokesh’s US Visit Aims to Attract Major Investments to Andhra Pradesh
image
Telangana Police Raid Hyderabad Janwada Farmhouse
image
YS Jagan’s Family Property Dispute and Sister’s Safety!

Most Read

image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation
image
Nara Lokesh’s US Visit Aims to Attract Major Investments to Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot