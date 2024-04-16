IPL and Political fever impacts Telugu Cinema

Spread the love

Summer 2024 has been quite dull and dry as there are no films featuring stars. Tillu Square has performed well and the film is the first blockbuster for summer. IPL has been impacting the footfalls of evening and night shows all over. All the recent releases fell flat. There is a political wave in Andhra Pradesh with the state heading for Assembly and Parliament polls. At this time, the producers are rethinking about their releases and are pushing their films to a later date. A bunch of April releases are now pushed to the last week of May and June.

Allari Naresh’s Aa Okkati Adakku and Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari are the notable releases in summer for now. Dil Raju’s Love Me is postponed and several other films are pushed. This is only because of the IPL fever and the political heat in Telugu states. Summer 2024 is expected to end up on a dull note as there is no film of star releasing in the holiday season.