One more teaser from Pushpa: The Rule

Marking the birthday of Allu Arjun, the team of Pushpa: The Rule released a teaser and it was a glimpse from the Jathara episode which is an important portion from the film. The glimpse thrilled Bunny fans but it could not impress everyone. The teaser had no dialogues and the team is now in plans to release one more teaser soon. Sukumar and his team finalized one more teaser for Allu Arjun’s birthday but they released the glimpse from the Jathara episode.

The second teaser will showcase the shots from the film and the team is waiting for the right time to release it. The lyrical songs from Pushpa: The Rule too are getting ready and the team is in plans to release the first single very soon. Allu Arjun is in plans to promote Pushpa: The Rule aggressively all over. The team announced that the film will hit the screens on August 15th. Rashmika is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget attempt.