Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Movie News

Samyuktha going to Bollywood?

Published on April 16, 2024 by

Samyuktha is the leading lady in many recent blockbusters like Bheemla Nayak, Bimbisara, Virupaksha and Sir. The actress is currently working with young actors like Sharwanand and Nikhil. Samyuktha is rushed with several offers and the actress is now in talks for a Hindi project. Samyuktha flew down to Mumbai for the look test of the film today.

If all goes well, the project will be announced officially soon and Samyuktha will play the leading lady. Samyuktha is quite accessible when it comes to promotions and remuneration. Hence, she has been the first choice for many films. Samyuktha too is not in a hurry and she is waiting for the right films.

