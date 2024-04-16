Samyuktha going to Bollywood?

Spread the love

Samyuktha is the leading lady in many recent blockbusters like Bheemla Nayak, Bimbisara, Virupaksha and Sir. The actress is currently working with young actors like Sharwanand and Nikhil. Samyuktha is rushed with several offers and the actress is now in talks for a Hindi project. Samyuktha flew down to Mumbai for the look test of the film today.

If all goes well, the project will be announced officially soon and Samyuktha will play the leading lady. Samyuktha is quite accessible when it comes to promotions and remuneration. Hence, she has been the first choice for many films. Samyuktha too is not in a hurry and she is waiting for the right films.