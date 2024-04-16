Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi rejoin Thug Life?

Spread the love

Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi are locked to play key roles in Mani Ratnam’s next directorial Thug Life that features Padmashri Kamal Haasan in the lead role. But the latest development says that both Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi decided to rejoin the project. They have cited dates issues earlier but with Kamal Haasan pushing the film, Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi could accommodate the dates. Kamal is currently busy with his political engagements and he would resume the shoot of Thug Life post summer. Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi allocated dates for the film.

Simbu was approached as the replacement for Dulquer and the ongoing rumors say that Simbu has been roped in for a new role. The team conducted a recce in Serbia recently and the climax portions will be filmed there. Thug Life is an action entertainer planned on a massive budget. Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films and Red Giant Movies are the producers. Trisha is the leading lady and Thug Life releases next year.