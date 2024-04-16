Crazy deals for NTR’s Devara

Spread the love

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming film Devara is hot in trade. The team sold off the digital rights of Devara to Netflix for a record price. The audio rights are sold and Karan Johar is on board to release the film in Hindi. There is a huge rush for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. The makers are quoting record prices and the deal will be closed soon. Dil Raju, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi are the frontrunners in the race to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of Devara.

The next schedule of the film will take place this month in Hyderabad after NTR completes the ongoing schedule of War 2. Devara is a periodic actioner directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tollywood debut with this film and Anirudh is the music director. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Devara is slated for October 10th, 2024 release.