Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Crazy deals for NTR’s Devara

Published on April 16, 2024 by ratnasri

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming film Devara is hot in trade. The team sold off the digital rights of Devara to Netflix for a record price. The audio rights are sold and Karan Johar is on board to release the film in Hindi. There is a huge rush for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. The makers are quoting record prices and the deal will be closed soon. Dil Raju, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi are the frontrunners in the race to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of Devara.

The next schedule of the film will take place this month in Hyderabad after NTR completes the ongoing schedule of War 2. Devara is a periodic actioner directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tollywood debut with this film and Anirudh is the music director. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Devara is slated for October 10th, 2024 release.

