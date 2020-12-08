IPL style arrangements made for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe

Superstar Rajinikanth is returning back to the sets of his upcoming movie Annaatthe and the shoot resumes in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City after eight months. The movie unit is quite concerned about the health of Rajinikanth and they are making special arrangements for the shoot. The top actor is in plans to complete the pending 40 percent of the shoot in quick schedules. The entire cast, crew members will stay in a bio-bubble away from the world.

There would be no outsiders allowed on the sets and the cast, crew will not interact with the outsiders during the schedule. Rajinikanth will fly to Hyderabad in a private jet this weekend and his personal doctor will be available beside him round the clock. Annaatthe is a family entertainer that is directed by Siva and is aimed for summer 2021 release. Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh will be playing other prominent roles in Annaatthe which is produced by Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth will take a short break for New Year to announce his political party. He is expected to complete the entire shoot of Annaatthe by February.