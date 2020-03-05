Is AP in danger of losing Rs 3,200 Cr Central funds?

The Backward Classes Associations are ignoring the YCP Government’s plea for allowing the AP local body elections to be held in the present form. They insist on their rights for 34 per cent reservations to be protected. They are also filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court for revival of their 34 per cent quota. Jagan Circar is saying that it is forced to hold the local body elections with just 24 per cent BC quota as there is no time available for Supreme Court appeal. The state will be in danger of losing Rs 3,200 Cr pending funds to come from the Centre under the 14th Finance Commission. This huge amount will lapse automatically by this month end if the state government doesn’t conduct local polls immediately.

Now, the BC leaders are asking why CM Jagan Reddy has not taken any prior care in the last ten months in order to fulfill all norms to secure Rs 3,200 Cr by completing local polls in time without cutting BC quota by 10 per cent. They are saying that Jagan Reddy will have to hold all responsibility for losing Central funds because of his own negligence. Chandrababu Naidu has already announced his party decision to appeal against the High Court order that has led to reduction of BC quota from 34 per cent to 24 per cent.