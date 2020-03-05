NTR – Trivikram flick not inspired from Chiranjeevi’s Blockbuster

A gossip cooking portal published the news that NTR and Trivikram’s film is loosely inspired by Megastar Chiranjeevi’s yesteryear classic ‘Mantri Gari Viyyankudu’. But we have learned that the film has no resemblances with Megastar’s blockbuster film. Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Trivikram is busy penning an action thriller that is tipped with a political backdrop. Trivikram is currently busy penning a fresh script for the film and it is not inspired by any film.

Haarika and Hassine Creations, NTR Arts are the producers of this untitled film. The regular shoot will commence once NTR is done with the shoot of RRR. NTR is working without breaks shooting for RRR directed by Rajamouli. NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors. After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, NTR signed his next with Trivikram and an official announcement was made recently.