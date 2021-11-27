Is “Aravinda Sameta” repeating in Anantapur district?

Are new generation politicians scripting new history in faction-ridden Anantapur district? Is the story of the NTR-starrer “Aravinda Sametha” getting repeated in the district? Perhaps, say those who are watching the recent political developments in the district.

That both Paritala family and the JC family are arch political rivals in Anantapur is no secret. Both the families have fought pitched political battles. The Paritalas have been traditional TDP supporters, while JC brothers are the mainstay of the Congress Party. However, in the changed circumstances, both have joined the same party –the TDP.

Even though they are in the same party and shared the dais several times, they never even greeted one another. But, all this seems to have changed after paritala Ravi’s son Paritala Sriram has dawned onto the political stage. Sriram appears to have put behind the rivalry and is trying to extend a hand of friendship to the JCs and also other political rivals.

Sriram has been meeting JC Diwakar Reddy’s children Pawan and Asmit.. On several occasions, they were seen together and were seen convesing. Even during the recent visit of Lokesh, Sriram greeted JC Diwakar Reddy, who reciprocated by hugging Sriram. Recently, while trying to rescue 10 persons trapped in flood water, Paritala Sriramulu encountered sitting MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy. In a pleasant shock, both the rivals not only greeted one another and worked together in the rescue operations. Many say this is a good augury for the district as the leaders of rival factions are putting behind their differences.