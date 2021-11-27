Etela haunting KCR in MLC polls too!

Etela Rajender has already dealt a severe blow to TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, who was his previous boss, by defeating TRS in recent Huzurabad bypoll.

Etela resigned to TRS and MLA post, joined BJP, challenged KCR and contested Huzurabad bypoll against TRS and won with a big majority of 20,000 votes.

Although KCR spent thousands of crores of rupees and deployed dozens of TRS ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs in Huzurabad to defeat Etela, he failed to do so. Etela took revenge on KCR for humiliating him by sacking him from the cabinet in May.

KCR and TRS are yet to recover from Etela’s blow even after a month. Such was the impact of Etela’s blow that KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and KCR’s entire ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs were forced to sit on dharnas over paddy procurement issue to divert the attention of people from Etela’s victory.

Despite all this, Etela seems to be in mood to leave KCR and TRS.

He continues to haunt KCR and TRS in upcoming MLC polls under local bodies quota.

Etela hails from Karimnagar district, where 2 MLC seats are going for polls.

TRS fielded two candidates but Etela fielded Ravinder Singh as a TRS rebel candidate to take on TRS as independent candidate.

Ravinder Singh was elected as TRS Mayor for Karimnagar municipal corporation earlier. After his term ended, KCR did not give him any post and sidelined him.

Ravinder Singh is angry at KCR for not nominating him as MLC or given him MLC ticket recently to contest polls.

Etela exploited this situation to his advantage and made Ravinder Singh quit TRS and contest MLC polls as independent candidate to defeat TRS.

Etela is reportedly bearing all the expenses of up to Rs 10 crore on behalf of Singh to lure TRS MPTCs, ZPTCs, sarpanches etc to vote in favour of Singh and defeat TRS.

KCR is shocked at this development and making all the efforts to prevent Etela Rajendar from dealing another blow to him and TRS.

KCR again deployed ministers Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar to Karimnagar to counter Etela’s strategy and ensure victory for TRS.

KCR fears that if Etela succeeds in defeating TRS again in MLC polls, the TRS will weaken further and several TRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs will soon join BJP.