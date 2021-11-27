Who will be in and out from KCR’s cabinet after Sankranthi?

There is a strong buzz in TRS circles that Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to reshuffle his cabinet soon after Sankranthi in January 2022.

KCR’s recent decision making Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash as MLC has further fuelled speculations that KCR has decided to take Banda Prakash into his cabinet in the place of Etela Rajender and for that purpose, he made Banda Prakash who has three year term left as Rajya Sabha member to resign.

Like Etela, Banda Prakash hails from Mudiraj community among Backward classes.

Speculations are rife in TRS circles that KCR is planning to include his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who recently elected as MLC again unanimously in the cabinet.

KCR is also planning to take Kadiyam Srihari, Siddipet former collector Venkatrama Reddy into his cabinet. Both were nominated as MLCs recently under MLAs quota.

This naturally triggered speculations over who will be removed from the cabinet to accommodate three new ministers.

It is believed that Ch Malla Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and G.Jagadish Reddy will be removed from the cabinet to make way for three new ministers.