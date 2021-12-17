Is Jupally Krishna Rao joining Congress Party?

Is former minister and key TRS leader Jupalli Krishna Rao planning to leave the TRS? After having lost the 2018 assembly elections in his home turf of Kollapur in former Mahabubnagar district, Jupalli’s politica graph is on the downslide. With the Congress candidate Hashavardhan Reddy, who defeated him, joining the ruling TRS, Jupally’s importance has come down.

Even in the recent civic body elections, the party did not give tickets to his supporters. So, he had to put up rebel candidates on the Forward Block ticket and get them elected. However, even after this show of strength, nothing changed for him in the TRS. Since then, he has been biding his time and is looking for the right time and the right party to join. He is quite clear that KCR would not give him the party ticket in 2023..

Though the BJP is inviting him to join, Jupally is said to be not interested. He has been at war with DK Aruna even while he was in the Congress Party. She obstructed him at every step of the way. So, going to the BJP, where Aruna is the national vice-president, is foolhardy. Hence he is said to be looking towards the Congress Party.

A former Congressman himself, he has no qualms rejoining the Congress Party. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has already approached him and invited him to join the Congress Party. If sources are to be believed, Jupalli is actively considering joining the Congress. Sources say he is looking for the right time to take the plunge.