Is Kajal’s role chopped off from Acharya?

After a long hunt, Kajal Aggarwal has been finalized as the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya. The actress is expecting her first child and she walked out of several projects in the recent months. The trailer of Acharya is out recently but not a single glimpse of Kajal is shown in the trailer. It is clear that all is not well between the team of Acharya and Kajal. The actress is active across the social media circles but she did not share the trailer on her page.

There are strong talks that the portions of Kajal are chopped off. Kajal is yet to complete a part of her shoot and she revealed that she would not work because of her pregnancy. This should have irked Koratala Siva and his team. The actress will be seen in the introduction song of Chiranjeevi. For now, it is unclear if the entire thread of Kajal is removed or Koratala Siva chopped off some of the episodes of Kajal. The trailer is trending on the top slot of YouTube and the film is announced for April 29th release. Ram Charan will be seen in another powerful role in this mass entertainer.