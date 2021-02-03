Is Ramesh Kumar a pilot to Nara Lokesh? asks Ambati

YCP controversial MLA Ambati Rambabu has launched a biting attack on the TDP on the issue of the Gollalagunta killing in East Godavari district. In his opinion, the Opposition was needlessly politicising the death. Facts were yet to come out and investigation was still going on. The YCP Government was fully confident that the police would make all out efforts to catch the culprits in the murder of sarpanch candidate’s husband Srinivas Reddy.

At the same time, Ambati targetted and asked why State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited Gollalagunta village even before the police completed their investigation. Has Ramesh Kumar gone there as a pilot to Nara Lokesh? Will Ramesh Kumar visit every village regardless of which party activist would get killed?

Ambati demanded Ramesh Kumar to explain why he was not visiting Nimmada where Atchannaidu has threatened the ruling party leader not to contest the polls. It was clear that the SEC was acting in a biased manner in favour of Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP.

Ambati