Is the BJP moving close to the TDP in AP?

BJP national president J P Nadda and Central home minister Amit Shah have addressed two meetings in Andhra Pradesh in the last two days. While Nadda addressed the public meeting in Tirupati, Shah addressed the meeting in Visakhapatnam.

What is interesting here in both the public meetings was the speakers targeting the ruling YSR Congress. Never before the national leaders of the TDP have targeted the YSR Congress in the last four years.

Though there were criticisms on and off from the State leaders, the national leaders never went so hard on the YSR Congress and the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government.

The criticism came shortly after TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu meeting both Shah and Nadda in Delhi recently. It was said that Naidu had explained the high-level corruption and criminal politics of the YSR Congress in the state.

While it is not known whether the BJP and TDP leaders have agreed for a tie-up ahead of the 2024 general election, it looked as if the friendship between the BJP and the YSR Congress had ended. Otherwise, the BJP top leaders would not have gone so hard against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Nadda and Shah meetings have sent one message in common that they have a lot of information about the state government and its style of functioning. The way both Nadda and Shah have targeted the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dispensation shows that they no longer require Jagan Mohan Reddy’s support, and they are no longer friends with the YSR Congress.

If that is the case, it is going to be tough for Jagan Mohan Reddy to face the TDP-BJP combine in the coming elections. It is not going to be easy for him to win 151 seats this time if the BJP decides to align with the TDP.

It is to be seen if Jagan Mohan Reddy compromises with the BJP leaders or the TDP gains an upper hand to make a comeback in the next general election.