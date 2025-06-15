x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Is the TDP’s New Slogan “Worker is Leader” working?

Published on June 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
All eyes on Kubera Trailer
image
Is the TDP’s New Slogan “Worker is Leader” working?
image
Chandrababu Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption
image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit

Is the TDP’s New Slogan “Worker is Leader” working?

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party, TDP party is focusing strongly on its core belief “Karyakartha ye Adhinayaka”, which means “Worker is Leader”. Even after winning a big majority in the recent elections, the party is giving top priority to those who worked hard at the ground level over the years.

TDP is now helping thousands of its workers and their families in many ways. Financial aid has been given to families in crisis, scholarships are being given to children of party workers, medical help is being offered to sick activists, and job opportunities are being created for those who stood by the party during difficult times.

Although the party won 134 seats, there are still some concerns among workers. A few are unhappy about delays in political appointments and feel that their support during the party’s opposition years between 2019 and 2024 is not being fully recognized. The leadership is now working to fix this by making nominations faster and giving importance to workers in temple boards and market committees. Leaders like Nara Lokesh are personally meeting and thanking loyal workers as a mark of respect.

TDP has also set up a special fund to support party workers and their families, something that is not very common in Indian politics. With this strong push for worker welfare, TDP is trying to keep its core team happy while also running the government smoothly. The next few months will show if the party can keep both administration and cadre management balanced. Nara Lokesh clearly said that no other party in the country has such a strong network of loyal workers and that TDP’s success belongs to them.

Next All eyes on Kubera Trailer Previous Chandrababu Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption
else

TRENDING

image
All eyes on Kubera Trailer
image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee

Latest

image
All eyes on Kubera Trailer
image
Is the TDP’s New Slogan “Worker is Leader” working?
image
Chandrababu Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption
image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit

Most Read

image
Is the TDP’s New Slogan “Worker is Leader” working?
image
Chandrababu Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption
image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress