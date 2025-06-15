Is the TDP’s New Slogan “Worker is Leader” working?

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party, TDP party is focusing strongly on its core belief “Karyakartha ye Adhinayaka”, which means “Worker is Leader”. Even after winning a big majority in the recent elections, the party is giving top priority to those who worked hard at the ground level over the years.

TDP is now helping thousands of its workers and their families in many ways. Financial aid has been given to families in crisis, scholarships are being given to children of party workers, medical help is being offered to sick activists, and job opportunities are being created for those who stood by the party during difficult times.

Although the party won 134 seats, there are still some concerns among workers. A few are unhappy about delays in political appointments and feel that their support during the party’s opposition years between 2019 and 2024 is not being fully recognized. The leadership is now working to fix this by making nominations faster and giving importance to workers in temple boards and market committees. Leaders like Nara Lokesh are personally meeting and thanking loyal workers as a mark of respect.

TDP has also set up a special fund to support party workers and their families, something that is not very common in Indian politics. With this strong push for worker welfare, TDP is trying to keep its core team happy while also running the government smoothly. The next few months will show if the party can keep both administration and cadre management balanced. Nara Lokesh clearly said that no other party in the country has such a strong network of loyal workers and that TDP’s success belongs to them.