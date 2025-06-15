Chandrababu Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption

As the TDP coalition government marks its first year in office, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to clean, transparent governance, declaring a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. In a high-level review meeting at the Camp Office, Nara Chandrababu Naidu scrutinised the latest IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) survey data, which collected feedback from 25 lakh households across the state.

During the session, Chandrababu Naidu issued a stern warning to officials, stating that any verified corruption complaint would trigger immediate disciplinary action. He stressed that governance must be people-centric and measurable, urging departments to target ten critical areas for improvement. These include upgrading road infrastructure, expanding work-from-home job opportunities, boosting skill training programs, enabling home delivery of rations for the elderly and differently-abled, and widening access to subsidized grocery stores.

The IVRS survey revealed encouraging levels of public satisfaction in several service areas. Doorstep pension delivery scored an impressive 85% approval, while ration supply quality under the public distribution system received 73.7% satisfaction. Healthcare-related services also fared well, with 86.2% approval for NTR Health Clinics and 71.3% praising hospital staff behaviour. In urban sectors, daily garbage collection scored 68.1%, and RTC bus services were rated as timely by 69% of respondents.

However, the report also flagged concerns. Nearly 27.4% of households reported local drug-related issues, while 27.8% of respondents expressed concerns over women’s safety in public spaces. In areas like general healthcare and RTC cleanliness, satisfaction ratings remained low, between 55% to 68%, prompting the CM to order special teams for targeted improvement.

To ensure accuracy and accountability, Chandrababu Naidu directed a technical audit of the IVRS survey methods and called for a district-wise analysis of the state’s free sand policy. He also emphasised the need for real-time tracking of government employees’ conduct across departments, signalling a shift toward a data-driven administrative model.

“This feedback is our roadmap,” Nara Chandrababu Naidu noted. “Wherever the performance dips below 70%, we will act immediately to improve it.”