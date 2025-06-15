x
Home > Movie News

Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved

Published on June 15, 2025 by nymisha

Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan, who has recently gained national attention with Marco, gave an important update regarding the highly anticipated sequel Marco 2. Marco, noted for its unfiltered violence and gripping action sequences, became one of the most discussed films of late. While some critics deemed it excessively daring, a large number of fans appreciated the electrifying performance and commended Unni’s remarkable transformation. Following the movie’s release, audiences were eager about the sequel. Discussions about Marco 2 had already started to circulate, generating excitement among fans eager to discover Unni’s next move. Social media buzzed with inquiries, fan creations, and theories surrounding the sequel.

“Apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers” told Unni Mukundan through his official social media page. This was in response to a fan who asked about the update.

Although the recent update was brief, it left many fans feeling surprised and disappointed. Nevertheless, his assurance of something “bigger and better” has ignited renewed optimism. He is busy with Gandharva Jr, a pan-Indian film that has been generating interest since its announcement. In addition, he has an unnamed Telugu project on the way. To add to the excitement, Unni is preparing to step into the director’s role with a superhero-themed story. But his fans are left in shock for Marco 2 being shelved.

