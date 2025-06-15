All eyes on Kubera Trailer

Sekhar Kammula has a special set of fan base in Telugu. All his films are breezy and are entertaining. Some of his clean entertainers are watched by movie lovers repeatedly. But Kubera is one film which left everyone in surprise and his fans are all excited. For the first time, Sekhar has picked a film which is out of his comfort zone. Dhanush and Nagarjuna are the lead actors in this drama which has action and emotions balanced.

All the promotional content has been well reached. All eyes are now waiting for the film’s trailer. With last minute delays, the trailer of the film was pushed and it will be launched this evening during the film’s grand pre-release event. The trailer has to live up to the expectations to get the needed boost and powerful openings all over. The makers have spent lavishly on the fim and they can recover their investment only if the film fares well in the theatres.

The expectations are good and the trailer has to match these expectations. Nagarjuna during his recent interviews has been appreciating Sekhar Kammula for his work. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Asian Suniel and Rammohan Rao are the producers.