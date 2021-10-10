Is there a rethink about Jana Sena in the TDP?

There seems to be a rethink among at least a section of the TDP about the party’s plans to lure the Jana Sena Party. While some leaders feel that by aligning with the Jana Sena, the TDP can bring about a Kapu-Kamma detente and win elections in 2024, there are others who feel that this could be counter-productive. There is a significant section of the leadership, which feels that by courting the Jana Sena, the TDP is only ending up making Pawan Kalyan stronger.

A section of the TDP is eager to join hands with the Jana Sena and form a formidable alliance against the YSRCP. But, the YSRCP feels that it stands to gain if the Jana Sena becomes stronger. If the Jana Sena-BjP alliance is worked out, then there would definitely be a three-way contest in AP by 2024. This would cause a three-way split in the votes and thus the YSRCP could romp home comfortably because of this.

Senior TDP leaders like Harsha Kumar are already questioning the rationale of courting the Jana Sena. A two-time MP, Harsha Kumar, feels that Jana Sena will stand to benefit because of the alliance with the TDP. Several leaders are backing him. But, the majority still feel that the TDP will benefit by aligning with Jana Sena as it would bering about Kapus and Kammas together. Kapus are numerically stronger and could play a key role in defeating the YSRCP, they feel.

Let’s wait and see how things pan out by 2024!!