Is this why Kodali Nani demanding Bharat Ratna for NTR?

What’s behind AP’s loudmouth minister Kodali Nani’s sudden demand for a Bharat Ratna to NTR and YSR? The other day, he surprised everyone by demanding Bharat Ratna for diametrically opposite politicians NTR and YSR. Political watchers say that a lot of deep strategizing has gone into Kodali Nani’s demand.

YSRCP watchers say there are two objectives. First – to divert the attention from the Casino issue and give some breathing time for Kodali Nani. The whole discussion will now turn to whether Kodali Nani has the moral right to talk about NTR. Nani, who is known to conduct his election campaigns with the image of both NTR and YSR, will make the best out of this debate and the casino issue would be pushed to the background.

Secondly, this will help the YSRCP appropriate NTR as an icon. Interestingly, while everyone accepts Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna as the filmi heir of late NTR, the opinion is divided among the people about accepting Chandrababu Naidu as NTR’s political heir. By projecting NTR as a great icon and by naming a new district after NTR, the YSRCP wants to rob the TDP of NTR legacy. Kodali Nani’s demand for Bharat Ratna to NTR is also aimed at taking away NTR plank from the TDP. The TDP cannot oppose this and will only go on the defensive on the NTR issue.

But will this be able to bring the politically influential and financially entrepreneurial Kamma community closer to the YSRCP? Unlikely, say political pundits. They say that this is more an attempt aimed at confusing NTR fans and admirers. This will only serve to blunt the attack on the YSRCP as an anti-Kamma outfit. Nani will serve as the spearhead of this strategy, analysts say.