Will Jagan’s new district plan finish off this TDP biggie’s career?

One politician who is anxiously watching the YSRCP Government’s plan to form new districts in the state is TDP heavyweight and former AP unit president Kala Venkata Rao. The reorganization of the districts may effectively end his political career prematurely, say those close to him. His fortunes will change irreversibly, they point out.

Kala Venkat Rao has been in active politics since the formation of the TDP and has been an MLA, Rajya Sabha MP and even the Home Minister of the state for some time. His politics were mostly centered around two assembly constituencies in Srikakulam district – Rajam and Parvathipuram. He has a strong support base in these two constituencies and has contested and won several times.

However, if the new districts are carved out as per Jagan’s plans, then Rajam would be merged into Vizianagaram district and Parvathipuram would be added to the proposed Manyam district. This effectively seals his political fate in these two constituencies. In fact, he had to forgo Rajam after it was designated an SC reserved seat.

As of now, he is working to consolidate himself in Etcherla constituency. But, he is billed as a non-local in Etcherla. Suddenly, he is finding himself limited to one constituency and competing with the local leaders. In the changed circumstances, he is uncertain about his political future. Also, his son’s future too would be in jeopardy.