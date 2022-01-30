Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya in a Time Travel Film

Akkineni young actor Naga Chaitanya is busy with the shoot of Thank You and the shoot is happening in Moscow, Russia. The actor is yet to announce his next but he has been in talks with Nandini Reddy and Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala for his upcoming movies. He also has a web-series lined up for Amazon Prime that will be helmed by Vikram Kumar. The actor has one more project joining the list of his upcoming projects and it would be a time travel film.

Rahul Sankrityan received a huge response for his work for Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy and his poetic narration is widely appreciated. He has been working on the script of his next film for some time. Mythri Movie Makers will pool the funds for this big-budget film and Rahul will narrate the script to Naga Chaitanya on his arrival from Moscow. Mythri paid an advance for Rahul even before he started the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy. He is working on the script currently and things will be finalized soon. An official announcement is expected this year if Naga Chaitanya loves the idea of time travel narrated by Rahul Sankrityan.