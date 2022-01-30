Anil Ravipudi planning a Quick Film?

Anil Ravipudi is one of the best directors of this generation who can handle entertainment well. The youngster manages to mix all the commercial elements well because of which all his films ended up as commercial hits. Anil Ravipudi is done with the shoot of F3 and the film will head for summer release. He is almost done with the script of his next film that will feature Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. Balakrishna has to complete Gopichand Malineni’s film and it is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Anil Ravipudi is now planning a quick film in this gap. He has a couple of considerations and things will be finalized soon. He penned a women-centric script long ago and the hunt for the right actress is on. The young director is also keen to remake Sathi Leelavathi, the classic of Kamal Haasan. The talks to acquire the remake rights are happening. For now, Anil Ravipudi has a couple of scripts ready apart from the idea of the remake and he may take up a project soon before he starts the shoot of Balakrishna’s film. Shine Screens will produce his next film.