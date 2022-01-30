Carving out new districts is no cake-walk!!

Andhra Pradesh these days is debating the formation of 13 new districts. But, those in the know say that the formation of new districts is easier said than done. There are several bottlenecks and the whole process will take far too longer than expected. Those who have studied the formation of new districts in Telangana say that it would take at least two to three years for the new districts to get all the needed facilities and infrastructure.

Experts point out that the assets and the employees have not yet been divided between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana even after eight years of bifurcation. In Telangana, the newly carved districts are yet to have their own collectorates. In some cases, the work on the construction of the collectorates is yet to begin. If this is the case with a cash-rich Telangana, how long will it take for a cash-strapped state like AP?

Questions are also being raised about the financial wherewithal of AP. The state is already in dire financial straits. Given this, where will the government get funds for provision of infrastructure? More importantly, the issue of teachers’ transfers is also going to take a lot of time, say those experienced in administration.

Experts say that there would be several legal issue and litigants might drag the government to courts. These issues need to be sorted out first, they explain. The unanimous opinion among the former administrators is that the formation of the districts by Ugadi may not entirely be possible.