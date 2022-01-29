Is KCR pushing booming TS real estate into crisis?

Telangana real estate is booming since the formation of state in June 2014. The real estate market in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and surrounding districts, namely Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar districts has touched the sky and sky is the only limit for the property prices in these districts.

Hyderabad and Telangana are attracting investments into real estate sector significantly from Seemandhra people due to flawed policies of YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue of Amaravathi capital and three capitals for AP. With this, the real estate market crashed in AP forcing AP people to invest in Hyderabad and surrounding districts in Telangana to make money.

At this juncture, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar has decided to hike market value of agriculture lands, non agriculture lands, plots, apartments, houses, flats etc from February 1, all of a sudden, which is just two days away.

These market values were hiked only six months ago in July 2021 and the second hike within six months has come as a big shock to not only property buyers and sellers but also real estate associations and companies.

All are opposing hikes in market values saying that it will discourage people from buying properties in Telangana due to higher registration charges in the current Covid conditions.

They said the time is not right to hike market values and KCR should reconsider his decision.

All are expressing fears that KCR is pushing the booking real estate in Telangana into crisis with his haste decisions.

They are demanding KCR to hold consultations with all stakeholders first and take their feedback on the market value hike before taking such an important decision.