Is TRS our friend or foe? Telangana BJP seeks clarity from high command!

The Telangana BJP leaders are a confused lot these days. They fail to understand the party high command’s stand towards ruling TRS in Telangana.

On one hand, the BJP claims that it’s the only alternative for TRS in Telangana and will come to power in Telangana by defeating TRS in 2023 Assembly polls.

On the other hand, the party high command is not cooperating with Telangana BJP leaders in their fight against TRS and KCR.

Telangana BJP leaders are aggressively campaigning that KCR looted public money in the name of Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha and BJP will send KCR to Chanchalguda jail soon after BJP comes to power in 2023.

On the other hand, the BJP-led government at the Centre is giving ‘certificate’ to TRS government in Parliament saying that there is no corruption in Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha projects.

Telangana BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Aravind, Soyam Bapu Rao are frequently raising questions on corruption in Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha projects in Parliament with a hope that if Centre gives answer saying that there is corruption in these projects, it will give them a weapon to attack TRS government and also to push KCR into defense mode.

But every time, the BJP ministers in Parliament are replying that there is no corruption in the projects executed by TRS government.

This information is instead giving a weapon to TRS to attack Telangana BJP leaders saying that your own party’s government at Centre is certifying in none other Parliament that there is no corruption in TRS government.

With this, Telangana BJP leaders are confused on how to proceed on TRS and seeking clarity from high command to tell whether TRS is our friend or enemy.