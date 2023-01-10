Ismart Shankar leaves her fans in Shock

Ismart Shankar actress Nabha Natesh shared a heartfelt note about her accident. The actress had a bad accident and went on multiple surgeries. She shared what actually happened and details about her work front.

Nabha Natesh wrote,” I know I was not in the scene for a while now and I am sure all of you missed me just like how I missed you all. The past year has been tough,I got into a bad accident, where my left shoulder sustained multiple bone fractures and I had to undergo repeated complicated surgeries. I went through unimaginable physical and emotional pain, Recuperating from the injury and taking a back seat from films, something I love the most was not easy. The only thing that gave me the courage was the love I received from all of you, for all the work I’ve done so far. I am glad to share with you all that I have now fully recovered and am back, standing stronger than ever. “

The actress is now completely recovered and showing her eagerness to sign films.She was last seen in Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s “Alludu Adhurs”.

