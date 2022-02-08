It’s Kotamreddy vs Anam in Nellore Rural

Smug, confident and contented YSRCP MLA from Nellore rural assembly constituency Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is finding himself in deep trouble these days. His once-best friend and Anam family member Anam Vijayakumar Reddy is now his bitterest enemy and is seeking to undermine the influence of the MLA.

Two-time Kotamreddy and Anam were best of friends and Kotamreddy walked the extra mile when Anam Vijayakumar Reddy contested the local body MLC election. Despite his best efforts Vijayakumar Reddy lost the election. Soon after the ZP elections came and Anam Vijayakumar Reddy had put up his wife Aruna as the ZPTC candidate without even bothering to consult Kotamreddy. This has led to lot of heartburn and the party leaders made a lot of effort to placate Kotamreddy. Later, she became the ZP Chief.

Since then, both the leaders are at loggerheads. They have been fighting on every conceivable issue. Anam group has filed cases and lodged complaints over the land dealings of Kotamreddy’s closest associates in Narayanapeta, Kothapeta, Kothakoduru and Kodurupadu. The MLA hit back by levelling serious allegations against Anam Vijayakumar.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Anam Vijayakumar Reddy is preparing ground to contest from Nellore rural in 2024. This has pitted him against Kotamreddy. As a result the battle will only get more and more intense in the days to come. Will the YSRCP high command move in address the dispute between the two key leaders of the party?