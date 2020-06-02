J-tax, PubG games and mafia afflicted people in one year: TDP

TDP former Minister KS Jawahar on Tuesday expressed concern that the multi-farious failures and misdeeds of Jagan Reddy Government have weakened Andhra Pradesh and set its development back by over 20 years. While NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu brought international identity to ‘Atmagauravam’ (self-respect) of Andhras and Teugus on the world stage, the present Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has caused irreparable damage to the pride of AP people at national and international levels. After the Dr Sudhakar incident, Andhra pride was hurt even in the streets of London.

The TDP leader said that the YCP one year rule was solely dedicated to outright all-round looting through J-tax collections, PubG games, liquor, sand, soil and mining mafia rather than welfare and prosperity of the voters. CM Jagan was hurting the people with his demolitions, cancellations, destructions and failures. YCP leaders were making themselves busy with looting of state resources to the maximum possible extent.

Mr. Jawahar asserted that it was clear from his one year rule that Jaganmohan Reddy was not an able administrator and it is high time that the CM should step down and explain to the people for all his failures that have destroyed the future growth opportunities of the state. It was unfortunate that the present AP CM was being frequently referred to as ‘Tughlaq CM’, ‘paracetamol CM’, ‘bleaching powder CM’, ‘paid CM’ and so on.

Mr. Jawahar said that ever since Jagan Reddy came to power one year ago, there was a systematic attack on the self-respect and pride of all sections of society. Government employees, who protested and fought against the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime, have now become speechless and afraid of even voicing their basic concerns because of threats of cases and harassment from the ruling party. Poorer sections have lost their works and livelihood opportunities even as over 70 construction workers committed suicides unable to feed their families. Industrialists were terrified to the extent that they have run away from AP and making investments elsewhere.

Stating that CM Jagan had a dubious record of standing the court box, Mr. Jawahar said that now it became the turn of Andhra voters to stand and bear all the disrespect and shame that was resulting from the thoughtless and irresponsible activities of AP Chief Minister. No Minister was allowed to function independently. CM’s advisors and close circle have usurped the powers of all the Ministers. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was carrying out the duties of the Home Minister who was reduced to being a mere showpiece. The situation of other Ministers was no different.

The former Minister demanded YCP leaders to explain whether reopening of Government liquor shops during lockdown period has triggered COVID infections or not. Even now, Coronavirus positive cases were rising by over 90 daily in AP while the YCP was putting income above health as usual.