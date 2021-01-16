Jagan 3rd ‘best CM’ while KCR not in top 10: C Voter-ABP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has stood in 3rd place among the best performing CMs in the country. He is next only to Odisha CM Navin Patnaik who got first place and Aravind Kejriwal, who got second place. The ABP News and C-Voter carried out the survey and announced the results.

The survey was done under the name ‘Desh ka Mood’ (Mood of the Nation) by the ABP News and C-Voter. Three Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party came up in the top 10 places but there was no name of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao.

Surprisingly, KCR figured in the fourth position from bottom. Even Tamil Nadu CM Palani Swamy was one step ahead of KCR as he stood in the fifth position from bottom.

The survey asked the respondents about how they feel about the performance of the respective CMs and also about how PM Modi has led the nation during the Coronavirus epidemic. About 66 percent of the respondents were stated to have expressed happiness about the PM’s leadership. This comes at a time when most leaders of the world countries were also facing adverse public opinion in the wake of the virus threat.

More surprisingly, 91 percent respondents in Orissa were stated to have expressed happiness about the Central Government’s welfare programmes. This was despite the fact that Navin Patnaik emerged as the best CM once against at the national level survey.