Prabhas’ Salaar movie updates

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is done with the shoot of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. The actor’s next film Salaar got its official launch yesterday in a grand manner. KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is the director and the shoot of the film is planned to commence this month. As per the latest update, Prabhas will start shooting for the film from the first week of February. Prabhas will shoot for the film without breaks and the entire shoot of Salaar will take place in Hyderabad.

Disha Patani is in talks for the role of the leading lady in this action entertainer. Salaar is aimed for release during the second half of this year and will be produced by Hombale Films. Prabhas also signed Om Raut’s Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s untitled project which will start rolling soon.