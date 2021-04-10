Jagan cancels Tirupati election meeting on April 14 citing corona

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has cancelled his public meeting in Tirupati to be held on April 14 to campaign for Lok Sabha by-poll.

Jagan on Saturday (today) announced that he has decided to cancel the April 14 meeting due to increasing corona cases in Chittoor and Nellore districts.

Jagan has written an open letter to Tirupathi voters in this regard.

He said he took the decision to cancel his Tirupati meeting after seeing today’s corona bulleting of the state.

Jagan said 11 people had died in AP due to corona in the last 24 hours as per this bulletin and of them, four belong to Chittoor and Nellore districts.

He said Chittoor and Nellore districts are witnessing the highest corona positive cases adding that 292 cases were reported in the Nellore district on a single day.

Jagan stated that if he holds a public meeting at this stage thousands of people will attend the meeting and there is a danger of coronavirus spreading faster.

Jagan reminded voters that he had recently written a public letter explaining the welfare and development programmes of the YSRCP government over the past two years and requested Tirupati voters to recognise the YSRCP government’s efforts and elect YSRCP candidate in Lok Sabha by-poll on April 17.