Jagan-Chiru meet: See how Jagan scored over Chandrababu

What is the real agenda behind Megastar Chiranjeevi and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting? Highly placed sources say that solving the film industry-AP Government imbroglio is only a facade. Nothing much is going to be achieved from this meeting as it was from the Ramgopal Varma-Perni Nani meet.

These are mainly intended to bide the time. Neither the industry nor the government are budging from their positions. So, the issue will take much more time to solve. The meeting for Jagan is a tool to show Chandrababu his place, say sources.

Significantly, the meeting has come barely two days after Chandrababu Naidu said that Chiru was hig good friend and that the friendly relations continued all through except when the Praja Rajyam Party was formed in 2009. Similarly, Chandrababu has openly professed his willingness to have an alliance with the Jana Sena. Barely a week after these comments, Jagan has invited Chiru to his residence for a luncheon meeting.

The real aim is to show how close Chiru is. The luncheon is aimed at demolishing Chandrababu’s game-plan to court the Mega brothers.

Earlier too, the Konidela couple were guests at Jagan’s house and had lunch together. Through these, Jagan is sending across messages that the Konidela family may not align with Chandrababu Naidu and this also puts spokes in any possible Jana Sena-TDP alliance. The film industry-Jagan standoff might take more time, but Jagan clearly is showing who is the boss.