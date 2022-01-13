Jagan present, KCR absent from PM’s video conference!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (today) held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States to discuss on Covid situation in the state in the wake of sharp increase in Covid positive cases and Omicron variant across the country for the past one week.

However, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao skipped the PM’s video conference, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended promptly. CMs of all the states took part in the meeting.

This triggered speculations over why KCR stayed away from Modi’s meeting. Of late, KCR and his son KTR are attacking the Modi and BJP-led NDA government on all the issues.

KCR even gave a clarion call to people in Telangana and across the country on Thursday to root out Modi government at the Centre for its anti-farmer, anti-people policies, which attracted national headlines in all newspapers and TV channels today.

KCR is also meeting leaders of various political parties and bringing together anti-Modi forces to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Against this backdrop, KCR reportedly decided to skip the meeting convened by Modi, held a exactly a day after he appealed to entire nation to root out Modi government.