Jagan continues “Reddy bias” in govt appointments!

When AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan was Leader of Opposition between 2014 and 2019, he used to accuse previous TDP government of favouring Kamma community in all the government appointments, postings, nominated posts, contracts etc.

After becoming CM, Jagan is filling all the posts with Reddy community.

When TDP was in power, Reddys also used to get prominence along with Kammas.

But in Jagan’s rule, all major postings and posts are being given only to Reddys.

Jagan is clearly showing that he is biased towards Reddy community and discriminates other castes.

After becoming CM, Jagan has given over two dozen plum posts only to Reddy community.

Jagan continued Reddy bias even today.

Jagan on Thursday appointed Hari Prasad Reddy Lingala as the Principal Liaison for Investments from North America.

In his new role, Hari Lingala will represent the government of AP in North America and is given the take to attract investments into AP.

Hari Prasad Reddy Lingala, who currently lives in Detroit is a native of Anantapur District

He earlier served as YSR congress party’s General Secretary in USA. He was also associated with the American Telugu Association (ATA) as board member since 2014.

He is close to Jagan and got the appointment to meet Jagan in US when CM toured US recently.