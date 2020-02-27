KCR’s humanitarian gesture

In an humanitarian gesture, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came to the rescue of an old aged person with disability on Thursday. The CM gave a patient hearing to the pathetic plight of the disabled person and solved his problem in a most humane way. While the CM was returning from a private programme from Toli Chowki, he found an aged disabled person with a memorandum in his hand. The CM stopped his convoy, got off from his car, went o the person and personally enquired about his problem. The person introduced himself as Mohammed Salim. He said he was a driver and for the past nine years has been suffering from ailments and illness. He said he broke his leg four years ago when he fell from a building. He said his son’s health is also not good and that he has no house of his own. He sought some help from the CM. The CM responded immediately and instructed Hyderabad Collector Shwetha Mohanty to release disabled pension to Salim and allot a two-bed room house. The Collector went to Salim’s house in Toli Chowki and made inquiry. Since Salim had a disabled certificate, the Collector sanctioned pension then and there. A double bedroom house was sanctioned to Salim at Jiyaguda. The Collector promised that medical expenses will be borne by the government for Salim’s treatment and his son will be provided financial assistance from the CMRF, the Collector announced.





