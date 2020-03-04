Jagan disqualification threat to TDP candidates?

There are already provisions in the election laws to give jail punishments and impose penalties for polling offences like bogus voting, illegal distribution of cash and liquor to voters. No each election these days takes place without liquor flowing freely. Cash distribution has become common. Even then, there are no instances of major punishments given to anybody.

Now, the local body elections in AP this month may give a different picture. The Jaganmohan Reddy government brought an ordinance to give serious punishments in cases of liquor and money distributions. CM Jagan himself is repeatedly talking about disqualification of contesting candidates if their followers are found guilty of election offences. He is also hinting at 3 years jail term. This is causing lots of concern in the opposition parties especially the TDP. Already, countless nonstop cases are being filed against all mid-level leaders in the party on some pretext or other. Undoubtedly, the YCP will get more and more cases filed to immobilise and strike fear in the TDP candidates.

On their part, TDP leaders are planning to fight back just as they are doing on the issues of Amaravati Capital, Praja Chaitanya Yatra. Their big hope is on anti-YCP sentiment because of Jagan’s failure to meet expectations on Navaratnalu Cash Transfers.