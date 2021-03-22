Jagan Govt announces one-shift school due to Covid

The YCP Government is taking proactive steps to ensure safety of school children in view of the threat from the Coronavirus second wave. Also, the onset of hot summer has forced the Government to take advance steps. As part of this, the AP Government has announced that the schools in the State will be open for only one shift in the morning hours until further notice. This will be effective from April 1.

School Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the classes for first to 10th class will be held from 7.45 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. during the one-shift system. The decision is taken in view of the two factors which include the hot summer and also the Covid-19 threat.

The Minister has also discussed with the school education officials about the rising number of infections in the Government schools and the preventive steps required to be taken. When the Coronavirus was at its peak, severe restrictions were imposed like compulsory wearing of face masks, use of sanitisers, gap between students on the benches and so on. All these restrictions were gradually phased out because of a relief in the epidemic.

But the fresh threat from the virus infections is forcing the Government to take restart preventive measures for the safety of the children.