Mega Hero’s First Hindi Music Video – Will it Help?

Mega family hero Allu Sirish until now has no hits though he has started his career years back. The actor has acted in 5 Telugu films and 1 Malayalam film. After his previous flick ‘ABCD – American Born Confused Desi’, Sirish haven’t got any offers.

So, it seems our hero is trying to get some interesting offers in a different way! He acted in a Hindi music video ” Vilayati Sharaab” and it was released 30 minutes ago. The song is rocking and gives instant energy and motivates people to dance to their heart’s content.

However, Sirish hasn’t proved his mettle in dance with this wonderful song. With small and simple steps, he tried to convince the viewers, but as the people have watched the music videos with amazing dance moves, the video until now hasn’t impressed many people. We have to wait 24 hours at least to know if the song can change the fate of Sirish!