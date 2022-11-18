Jagan govt destroyed power sector, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman, G V Reddy, on Friday said that the power sector in Andhra Pradesh is pushed into a deep financial crisis after the YSRCP came to power.

Reddy told media persons at the TDP headquarters here that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, before coming to power said that the power tariff will not be revised, and he also promised to improve the power sector. “But Jagan has taken a total reverse trend and cheated the people of the State,” the TDP national spokesman said.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, when he was the chief minister, had entered into an agreement to purchase the power at Rs 5 per unit and Jagan, who was in the Opposition at that time criticised the then government. But now the situation has come to such a pass that each unit must be purchased at Rs 20, Reddy said. This clearly indicates the inefficient administration of Mr Jagan, he remarked.

The AP Genco and the electricity employees too are criticising the latest agreement on power purchase, Reddy said, adding that the Discoms must spend huge amounts on this now. This, in turn, is resulting in the high tariff being imposed on the consumer, he added.

The Krishnapatnam Port, which can be utilised for power generation, is being privatised like how the Gangavaram Port was privatised earlier, he stated and asked what is the need to hand over the ports to private organisations when there is a facility for power generation through coal. Gencos, Discoms, consumers and even the power sector employees are the worst hit during the YSRCP rule, Reddy said.

Jagan is proposing to hand over the power supply system to private companies by fixing motors to agricultural pump sets, the TDP leader said and strongly condemned this. He said any such move will firmly be resisted by the TDP. Succumbing to the pressure from the Central Government, the State is trying to fix metres to agricultural pump sets, he maintained.