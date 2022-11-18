BJP MP claim Modi’s magic in AP in 2024 poll

The BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh claimed that the state was moving slowly towards the BJP, particularly after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. The leaders said that the magic of Modi would start working from the 2024 elections and soon the party in alliance with the Jana Sena would form the government.

BJP Rajya Sabha member, G V L Narasimha Rao, said that the political situation in Andhra Pradesh was fast changing after Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam. The BJP and the Jana Sena together were reaching out to the people and the people too were looking towards the two parties, he said.

He claimed that both the TDP and the YSR Congress were losing the confidence of the people with their corruption and the family rule. The two parties have failed to develop the state, he said and asserted that the BJP as a national party would soon end the family parties’ rule in the state.

He emphasised the need to free the people of Andhra Pradesh from the family rule of the TDP and the YSR Congress. He said that these two family parties were exploiting the people with the leaders amassing huge wealth.

Narasimha Rao said that the BJP is preparing a chargesheet on the corruption of the ruling YSR Congress in the state. The BJP and the Jana Sena would work together to wrest the power in the state from the family parties, he asserted.

Narasimha Rao accused the YSR Congress of indulging in heavy corruption in the state, particularly in the housing programme. He wondered why the government had not started the housing programme even though the Central government had sanctioned 25 lakh houses and is ready to give Rs 35000 crore to the state.