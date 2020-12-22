Jagan Govt orders Sub-Registrar offices to open on Christmas

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has repeatedly said that his Government would be seriously giving lakhs of house sites to the poor families. The muhurat is fixed for Christmas on December 25. Now, the Government has ordered all the Sub-Registrar offices in the State to remain open on this day.

The Government is very serious that the sale agreements should also be registered on the same day. This is being aimed at to show to the poor people how serious the YCP is with respect to their house sites. The Sub-Registrar offices were ordered to remain open from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day.

The ruling YCP leaders and the Chief Minister have their own calculations on the house sites distribution. As per the public feedback, the ruling party local leaders and MLAs have benefitted greatly in the acquisition of lands, leveling and distribution of house sites. Nevertheless, the Government is confident that the final distribution would boost the party prospects in local polls.

Also, the same day, over 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses would be distributed to the beneficiaries. There are allegations of tampering of the beneficiaries’ lists but the Government is going ahead with the distribution of the already completed houses.