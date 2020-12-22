Andhra govt land encroachers should voluntarily return it: YSRCP

Rajya Sabha member and senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday asked all the people who had encroached on government land during the previous regime’s tenure to voluntarily return the occupied land.

“All the big leaders who encroached on government land during the TDP regime should return it voluntarily or else non-bailable criminal cases are inevitable,” said Reddy.

He reiterated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already warned that the activities of land encroachers and other powerful players in this area will not be tolerated.

Alluding to opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said even Chandrababu cannot save them.

He added that even the media houses pandering to the opposition parties cannot save them.

On Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a comprehensive land survey in three phases, which will stretch up to 2023.

The survey is aimed at updating all the land records in the state with the aim to end land disputes and clearly identify and establish ownership.

Earlier, Reddy praised the Chief Minister for launching the largest land survey exercise in the country.

“People’s assets will get an official stamp of rights. They will receive bank loans and peace will prevail in the villages. Village secretariat will transform into a registration office. Isn’t this what the Mahatma dreamed about gram swaraj,” the Rajya Sabha member pointed out.

The revenue department has recovered several parcels of occupied government land in Visakhapatnam, which the chief minister wants to designate as the executive capital of the state.

Reddy has vowed to make the city the executive capital of the southern state as part of his three-capital plan to diversify development all over the state rather than concentrating on Amaravati alone.