Jagan Govt to reconstruct demolished temples to counter TDP

After the Ramatheertham controversy, the Jaganmohan Reddy Government has doubtlessly come under great stress. Both the TDP and the BJP are cornering the ruling party. The BJP has also begun a huge ‘Chalo Ramatheertham’ protest programme today with its senior leaders attending it. To counter this and to silence the critics, the Chief Minister came out with a counter strategy.

This time, the YCP regime decided to reconstruct all those smaller temples that were demolished by the previous TDP rule in the vicinity of Kanaka Durga Temple. At that time, those temples were removed because they stood there as traffic obstructions for the high traffic. Moreover, the 4-laning of the national highway was taken up in addition to construction of a new Kanaka Durga flyover.

Now, the new flyover was completed. Under this flyover, the Chief Minister is going to do puja for reconstruction of Saneeswara Swamy Temple soon.

On the other hand, the rival parties were demanding the Government to reinstall and carry out restoration works at all the vandalised temples in the State till now. Public funds should be used to do these works at all the 140-odd temples that were vandalised.