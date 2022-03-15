Jagan hints at cabinet reshuffle in legislature party meeting

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had given some information on his plans for the cabinet reshuffle. He spoke to the party MLAs at the legislature party meeting held in the Assembly committee hall on Tuesday.

Though there has been speculation that he would go for total revamp of the cabinet by dropping all the 25 ministers and taking new faces, he hinted at dropping some ministers and retaining some in the cabinet. However, he told the MLAs that dropping from the cabinet does not mean failure but a greater responsibility offered to them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to use some of his cabinet colleagues for the party work till the elections. He told the MLAs that the next two years are going to be crucial as the party has to win again and retain power in the state.

The chief minister also told the MLAs that the 2024 election would be different as the YSR Congress would have to defeat not only TDP but the media houses too. He said that the TDP and the media houses were spreading false information among the people to defeat the YSR Congress. He wanted the party leaders from ward level in the village to the MP and MLAs to counter this campaign and win the election.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted all the ministers, MLAs and the party leaders at different levels to keep meeting the people frequently and counter the false propaganda of the TDP and its media.

Ironically, though it was the first meeting of Jagan Mohan Reddy with the party MLAs, he did not give any chance to any of them to interact with him. A good number of MLAs have pinned hope that they would get a chance to speak to their leader. However, they were disappointed as Jagan Mohan Reddy did not give them the chance.