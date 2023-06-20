Jagan honours top ranking students

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated State level rankers, who studied in Government and Government-managed educational institutions, with Jagananna Animutyalu Awards.

They included 42 students who topped in class 10 and 26 students who achieved group-wise ranks in Intermediate were awarded Animutyalu Awards while 20 students who have shown excellence in higher education in five categories were felicitated with State Excellence Awards. In all, 22,710 students were felicitated with Jagananna Animutyalu Awards across the State.

Addressing the students and their parents before giving away the awards here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister described the rankers as bright minds and shining stars who are the future of AP.

Congratulating the rankers, he said the Government has introduced reforms in the educational sector aiming to turn the students into global products equipped with balanced and matured thought attaining the knowledge of emerging and future technologies such as artificial intelligence, data management, machine learning, Chat GPT and other subjects.

Our students should not be just followers of emerging technologies, they should become the technology leaders, he said, adding that quality education is required to achieve this goal. The day is not far off when our students will rule and command the world, he remarked.

Emphasizing that students and parents should change in tune with the fast changing educational system across the globe, the Chief Minister called upon them to aim at reaching higher echelons. He also asked the non-rankers not to get disappointed but aim at big targets.

“We have changed the face of education in Government schools with more facilities through Nadu-Nedu, CBSE syllabus and English medium, bilingual textbooks with Byju’s content, modern curriculum, content-loaded tabs to students of class 8, subject teacher-concept from class 3 and digital teaching from class 6,” he said, adding that training is being imparted to class 3 students for TOEFL certification with the sole aim of making them attain best communication skills.

“Like your maternal uncle, I will do more for you with the blessings of God,” he said, assuring students that the Government would stand by them in pursuing their educational ambitions.