Jagan inaugurates Rs 153-Cr Orvakal airport

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the Orvakal airport in Kurnool district. The flight operations will begin from March 28 from here. The officials have lined up flights between Kurnool and other destinations like Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Bangalore. It is not clear whether Vijayawada is included in the list of cities being covered by the flights operating from Kurnool airport.

The Kurnool airport came up in an area of 1,008 acres. The overall cost of the project is estimated to be Rs. 153 Cr. This is going to be the sixth airport that AP is having now.

In his inaugural remarks, CM Jagan Reddy said that the previous Chandrababu Naidu Government made much ado by cutting the ribbon for the Orvakal airport. But, there was no progress afterwards.

The CM said that in their regime now, Rs. 110 Cr was spent in just a year and half’s time to complete the airport works. Mr. Jagan Reddy announced that the Orvakal airport would be named after Vuyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The airport inauguration came just a few weeks ahead of the Tirupati bypoll. The ruling YCP is showcasing the development projects in Rayalaseema region as an achievement in the byelections.