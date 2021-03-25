Jagan ‘inaugurates’ Kurnool airport inaugurated by Naidu, becomes laughing stock!

When Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ‘inaugurated’ Kurnool airport on Thursday (today), it raised many eyebrows.

Because Kurnool airport was inaugurated by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in January 2019 itself, when he was Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

This airport was conceived and developed by Naidu when he was CM at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

Despite this, the YSRCP government has displayed such a ‘build up’ as if this airport was developed by CM Jagan.

Not only people, even netizens trolled Jagan for ‘inaugurating’ Kurnool airport that was already inaugurated by Naidu more than two years ago.

Though Naidu inaugurated the airport he could not focus on launching flight services as Assembly elections followed immediately.

Naidu lost power and Jagan became CM in May 2019.

However, Jagan ignored Kurnool airport and never focussed on making the airport operational though he is set to complete two years as CM in another two months.

But Jagan all of a sudden attempted to take credit for Kurnool airport by doing ‘second inauguration’.

Instead of inauguration, it would have been apt if this tamasha was confined to the naming of airport after Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a freedom fighter from the region which now falls under Kurnool.

It would have been apt if Jagan opted for the launching of flight services from Kurnool airport on March 28 since Indigo airlines has agreed to operate flights to Bengaluru, Vizag and Chennai for March 28.

Ignoring all these, Jagan inaugurating Kurnool airport for second time has become a laughing stock in political and business circles.