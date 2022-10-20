Jagan launches denotification programme, attacks opposition

Launching the programme of denotification of 35,669 acres of land across the state here on Thursday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said it will restore the farmers’ rights to sell or gift them. The denotification will benefit 22,042 farmers in phases.

Observing that the denotification of lands from Section 22A will fully restore the rights of farmers who were barred from selling or gifting them due to the wrong policies of TDP regime, he said the programme is only part of the resurvey of lands taken up after 100 years to permanently solve the land disputes across the state.

He said 10, 019 farmers in Avanigadda constituency alone will get their rights back over 15791 acres while the rest of the farmers across the state will get freedom from Section 22A in phases.

Pointing out that all wrongs done by the TDP regime are being undone by the present Government, the Chief Minister asked people to see the difference between the policies of the TDP and present governments.

Even after 75 years of independence, farmers and landowners are facing multiple problems due to lack of error-free land records. But the present government is transforming the state into a role model by implementing several pro-farmer policies, he said.

In a scathing attack on the Opposition parties, Jagan Mohan Reddy took strong objection to their abusive language as they have no achievements to tell while the government on the other hand is pursuing its welfare agenda.

Back stabbers and leaders who change colours like chameleons at election time and their friendly media have ganged up against the Government by forming unholy alliances to take on him, lone Jagan.

It is going to be a war between the poor and the capitalists, between the good and the evil and between advocates of social justice and the people dividing the society, said the Chief Minister.

Asking the people to keep away from slanderous propaganda, he said they should introspect whether they are benefitted or not by the welfare schemes of the Government.

Asserting that he is not depending on the media, dirty policies or adopted sons, he said that he is only depending on each and everyone in the state who benefited from the welfare policies of the government.